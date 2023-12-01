KPR Community Spotlight: Harvesters

This fall - 2023 - we’re launching a brand-new program to help spread the word about local community organizations. KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our second spotlighted partner is Harvesters.

Harvesters mobilizes the power of our community to create equitable access to nutritious food and address the root causes and impact of hunger.

To learn more about KPR's Community Spotlight program, visit our webpage.


