© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KPR Community Spotlight: Harvesters

Kansas Public Radio
Published December 1, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST
Photos Courtesy of Harvesters
Photos Courtesy of Harvesters

This fall - 2023 - we’re launching a brand-new program to help spread the word about local community organizations. KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our second spotlighted partner is Harvesters.

Photos Courtesy of Harvesters
1 of 3  — Pawsperity 2.jpg
Photos Courtesy of Harvesters
Photos Courtesy of Harvesters
2 of 3  — Neighbor with turkey.jpg
Photos Courtesy of Harvesters
Arin Yoon/Arin Yoon
Photos Courtesy of Harvesters
3 of 3  — Full Barrels.jpg
Photos Courtesy of Harvesters

Harvesters mobilizes the power of our community to create equitable access to nutritious food and address the root causes and impact of hunger.

Image Courtesy of Harvesters
Image Courtesy of Harvesters

You can follow Harvesters on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, LinkedIn & X.

To learn more about KPR's Community Spotlight program, visit our webpage. Applications are now closed for 2024.
Community Spotlight