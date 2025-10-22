Headlines for Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Family of Man Fatally Shot by Topeka Police Seeks Compensation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — The family of a man who died after an altercation with Topeka police in 2022 is asking the city for $350,000 in compensation. 33-year-old Taylor Lowery was shot and killed when officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in October 2022. Lowery allegedly threatened the officers with a knife, though that account has been disputed. The Shawnee County District Attorney's office ruled the shooting justified. WIBW-TV reports the Lowery family’s attorney filed the claim with the city on Tuesday.

Lawrence Firefighters Get Raise, but It’s Smaller Than They Wanted

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — The Lawrence City Commission on Tuesday approved a 3% pay increase for the city’s firefighters. The Lawrence Journal World reports the firefighters’ union had asked for a 4% raise at the beginning of next year and another 2% raise in the middle of the year. An independent fact-finder had recommended a 4.5% increase. But the commission went with the lower 3% raise, with the city’s human resources director saying the city’s proposal was “fair.”

Energy Usage in Region Including Kansas Expected To Double in Ten Years

UNDATED (Kansas Reflector) — The organization that oversees power transmission in Kansas and 13 other states expects energy usage in the region to nearly double over the next decade. The Southwest Power Pool predicts usage will increase by 96% in ten years. The Kansas Reflector reports federal regulators have now given the organization the go-ahead to prepare for that growth. That could make it easier for new power plants to get built. The Southwest Power Pool is a nonprofit that oversees transmission infrastructure, ensures system reliability, and manages the wholesale electricity market.

Hutchinson Wants a Nuclear Power Plant, Too

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) — Add Hutchinson to the list of Kansas communities lobbying to be the site of a new nuclear reactor. Two companies have proposed different plans for building a modern reactor in Kansas. Hutchinson City Manager Enrico Villegas told KWCH the proposals offer his city a unique opportunity for economic development. Officials in Coffey and Lyon counties have also expressed interest in hosting one of the plants. The companies making the proposals are TerraPower , which was co-founded by Bill Gates, and Deep Fission .

Kansas Republicans Balk at Trump’s Bandied Argentine Beef Buy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW-TV) — Republican members of the Kansas congressional delegation are speaking out against President Trump’s proposal to purchase beef from Argentina. WIBW-TV reports Trump floated the idea last week. The president has strong ideological ties to Argentina’s leader, and his administration has already agreed to pump about $20 billion into the Argentine economy. But buying their beef is a step too far, even for some Republicans. Senator Jerry Moran says such a move could be “very detrimental to our country and particularly to livestock producers.” Representative Tracey Mann says the move would impede the free market.

Kansas Below Average in Medicare Rankings (But Ahead of Missouri)

UNDATED (KPR) — Kansas ranks below average when it comes to the cost and quality of Medicare coverage. That’s according to the Commonwealth Fund , an independent group that researches health care issues. The group assessed how seniors are faring under the government health care program in each state. The group ranks Kansas 27th in the nation. Missouri came in 34th. Vermont, Utah, and Minnesota were the top-ranked states. Coming in last: Louisiana.

KU Leaders Meet with Feds to Discuss Preferential Funding Access

UNDATED (KNS) — University of Kansas leaders met with federal officials Monday to discuss an offer to provide preferential access to federal funds to some schools. The Kansas News Service reports that KU Chancellor Doug Girod discussed the Trump Administration’s demands that include freezing tuition rates and barring university staff from sharing political views. The American Council on Education expressed concerns about tying funding to university freedoms. Girod helps lead that council. KU officials said Girod was asked to provide feedback and described the discussion as productive. KU was not one of the nine institutions initially offered the deal. So far, seven have rejected it.

Advocates Warn Thousands of Kansans Could Lose Food Assistance Benefits

UNDATED (KNS) — Welfare advocates are warning over 185,000 Kansans using federal food assistance that they could soon lose their benefits. The Kansas News Service reports that federal officials say if the government shutdown continues, November food stamp funding will be put on hold. Hailey Kottler of Kansas Appleseed says many families will need to stretch their October budget to prepare. “They may be dipping into their rent or to their car payment or other bills and then when December comes around, those bills are still going to be due,” she cautioned. Kottler also says a new work requirement for food assistance goes into effect November 1. That will affect about 8,000 Kansans.

Kansas WIC To Stop Shipping Infant Formula

UNDATED (KSNT) — The Women, Infants and Children food-assistance program known as WIC is temporarily ending shipments of infant formula in Kansas, due to the federal government shutdown. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Monday that recipients will not be receiving formula to pick up at WIC clinics. KSNT reports recipients can still get formula through an authorized WIC vendor or at participating pharmacies. The health department has said funding for the WIC program could run out entirely next month if the shutdown continues.

Teacher Apprenticeship Program Serving Multiple Purposes for Kansas Schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — A new program in Kansas is helping people become teachers and helping schools fill vacancies. The Kansas News Service reports that the statewide teacher apprenticeship program pairs experienced teachers with people pursuing their teaching degrees, and the state picks up some of the students' college costs. The program launched three years ago with a dozen apprentices in six districts. This fall, there are more than 160 apprentices in 74 districts. Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson says the program is a win-win for the state and for students wanting a career in education. “Someone can go to school, stay at home, and not have any debt. And the numbers here have expanded greatly in the last year,” he explained. Kansas still faces a serious teacher shortage in rural parts of the state. The apprenticeship program is a partnership between the Kansas education and commerce departments.

Federal Court Ruling Could Affect Request for Kansas SNAP Data

UNDATED (KNS) — A federal court ruling may protect Kansas from the Trump administration’s request for private data on food assistance recipients. Federal officials had threatened to withhold $10 million from the state. The Kansas News Service reports that a California judge temporarily blocked the U.S. Department of Agriculture from withholding food stamp funds from states that have refused to hand over the data. The Trump administration had requested things like names and addresses of recipients. Kansas is not part of the lawsuit challenging the request. But it is one of more than 20 states that have resisted handing over the information. State officials said providing it would violate recipient privacy.

Kansas Legislative Special Session Could Take up Issues in Addition to Redistricting

UNDATED (KNS) — Republican Kansas lawmakers are trying to organize a special session to redraw the state’s congressional map. The Kansas News Service reports that the original goal of the special session was to reshape the congressional map to oust the state’s only Democratic representative, Sharice Davids. But if proponents manage to call lawmakers back to the Statehouse, there’s no limit on what they can discuss. Republican leaders also want to ban gender marker changes on driver’s licenses, discuss ways to lower property taxes, and more. Redistricting proponents still need to convince a few more state House members to sign on to the special session.

