Headlines for Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Prosecutors Won’t Seek Death Penalty in Topeka Double Murder, Kidnapping Case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Prosecutors do not plan to seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing two people and kidnapping a child in Topeka in July. Christopher Barnshaw is accused of murdering his father and his sister and kidnapping the sister’s two-year-old son. Barnshaw fled to Illinois, where he was arrested. The child was not harmed physically. KSNT reports Barnshaw faces a host of charges, including two counts of murder in the first degree. In a court filing, prosecutors say they will not pursue capital punishment if Barnshaw is found guilty.

Shawnee County Commission Approves $151 Million Budget

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — The Shawnee County Commission has approved the county’s annual budget. The 2026 budget is $151 million. It uses more than $4 million from reserve funds. Property taxes will go up slightly. For the owners of a home valued at $100,000 the tax will increase by about $59. WIBW-TV reports the budget also includes wage increases for county workers, as well as additional funding to staff the county jail’s new mental health facility.

Frozen Shrimp Sold in Kansas Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

UNDATED (KPR) — Frozen shrimp sold at Dillons supermarkets in Kansas has been recalled for potential contamination. Kansas is one of 31 states where the shrimp was sold in the Kroger chain, which includes Dillons. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said three varieties of shrimp sold at those stores may be contaminated with cesium-137, a radioactive isotope used in industrial equipment. It’s the second recall of frozen shrimp products with elevated levels of the isotope in less than two months. This latest recall affects shrimp sold under the AquaStar and Kroger brands. The FDA says no illnesses have been reported so far.

Kansas Legislature Discussing Changes to Sports Wagering Revenue Distribution

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas lawmakers are not impressed with state revenue from sports wagering. The Kansas News Service reports that they are floating an idea of the Kansas Lottery taking over, in order to collect more. The Kansas sports betting law lets private companies operating the state’s four casinos contract with vendors like Draft Kings and FanDuel. The state then taxes 10% of the casinos’ net revenue. In the first three years, sports wagering has earned the state about $36 million. Republican Representative Francis Awerkamp says other states tax up to 50%, and their lotteries contract with vendors directly — cutting out the casinos. “So there’s a lot of money there. It’s just where does the money go? That’s the big question," Awerkamp said. Officials say lawmakers could let the lottery directly contract with vendors when the casino contracts end in 2027.

Kansas Attorney General Says State Has Forfeited Millions in SNAP Funding; Governor's Office Plans Appeal

UNDATED (KNS) — Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach says Kansas has lost out on food assistance funding because the state withheld data from federal officials. The Kansas News Service reports that Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s office says the program will not be disrupted.

Kobach said in a news release that the federal government has held back $10.4 million of funding because Kansas has not provided personal information about the state's food assistance recipients. But Kelly’s office says the state will formally appeal. And that will automatically pause the decision so the program will operate as normal during the appeal process. Kobach is also suing to force the state to hand over the data. State officials say turning over the information violates privacy.

Comanche County School Board Member's Car Shot 10 Times

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) — A school board member's unoccupied car was shot 10 times in rural Kansas Sunday evening. The Kansas News Service reports that tensions have been high in the area since the suspension of the school district superintendent. The Comanche County sheriff’s department said on social media that a parked vehicle near the school board president’s house was struck by gunfire at least 10 times. No injuries were reported. The shooting comes after Comanche County Schools superintendent Ty Theurer was suspended for allegations of sexual harassment. The Kansas Reflector reported earlier this month that people packed a school board meeting and demanded disciplinary action against the superintendent. The sexual harassment complaint was filed back in the spring. The sheriff’s department is asking for the community’s help in solving the crime.

Underwater Dredging Tests Scheduled for Tuttle Creek Lake

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KNS) — Mud is swallowing Tuttle Creek Lake near Manhattan, so the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is testing underwater dredging. The Tuttle dam was completed in 1962. Since then, mud from upstream has eaten up half of the lake’s water storage capacity. That storage is critical to northeast Kansas communities in drought years. The Corps of Engineers is using water jets to loosen mud on the bottom of Tuttle reservoir. This method has never been tried on a lake. The Kansas News Service reports engineers hope the mud will slide along the lakebed and out of the dam’s gates. They’re conducting a 10-day pilot run, and will test the method again next spring and summer.

Kansas Officials: Watch Out for Snakes

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas officials say rattlesnakes and other venomous snakes could be more visible at areas like lakes and state parks due to heavy rains and flooding this year. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says flooding can push some of the vipers out of their usual habitats. Most snakes in Kansas are nonvenomous, and officials say snakebites are rarely fatal with proper treatment. Charlie Cope, a KDWP wildlife biologist, says anyone who gets bit should call 911 right away. “Don’t cut it,” he advises. “You know, don’t put a tourniquet around it, anything tight around it. You may want to wrap it lightly, cover it lightly. And if you can wash it off with soap and water.” Cope also told the Kansas News Service those who get bit should stay calm to slow the spread of venom and avoid driving themselves if possible.

Pioneer Communications Ending Email Service for Western Kansas Customers

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) — A rural telecommunications company in western Kansas will discontinue the email many farmers and businesses use. The Kansas News Service reports that the move marks the end of an era for many rural Kansans. Pioneer Communications is a local company in western Kansas that provides internet, TV and phone services in the rural area. The company said in a news release that it will no longer support its email service for customers because it’s increasingly challenging to maintain. That leaves many farmers and rural residents looking for a new and non-local email service. The company is reminding rural users their email is likely connected to their banks, healthcare portals and workplaces. Users will have until next June to transfer their emails.

