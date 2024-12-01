KPR Community Spotlight: YWCA Northeast Kansas

This year - 2024 - we launched a brand-new program to help spread the word about local community organizations. KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our December spotlighted partner is YWCA Northeast Kansas.

YWCA Northeast Kansas is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. Our programs strengthen the community through survivor services, early childhood education, affordable childcare, advocacy, and public education and training. Our largest program, the YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment, provides crucial life-saving services for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking in Brown, Shawnee, Jackson, Nemaha, and Wabaunsee Counties. At YWCA, we envision a safe community where everyone, especially women and people of color, are empowered to thrive.

