Headlines for Wednesday, July 24, 2024

KPR to Carry Presidential Address Wednesday Night

WASHINGTON (KPR) - President Biden will address the nation Wednesday night. He's expected to explain why he dropped out of the presidential race when, within days, he had vowed to stay in it. KPR and KPR-2 will carry the president's address Wednesday at 7 pm.

==========

Topeka Man Charged with Embezzlement

TOPEKA, Kan. (KQTV) – The federal Department of Justice and the United States Attorney's Office announced Monday that a Kansas man has been charged with embezzlement. KQTV reports that 39-year-old Matthew Waits of Topeka was charged by a federal grand jury in Topeka with one count of theft concerning a program receiving federal funds. Court documents show that Waits was accused of using his position as program manager and director of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation's Diabetes Prevention Program to embezzle more than $5,000 in federal grant funds between January of 2023 and December of 2023. The FBI and the Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are investigating the case.

==========

Douglas County Fights Back Against Solar Farm Lawsuit

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - A Douglas County commissioner has been accused of seeking favors for her husband and a co-worker in exchange for her support of a proposed 600-acre solar farm, but the county commission's attorney says those allegations are false. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that county officials have responded to a lawsuit challenging county approvals of the Kansas Sky Energy Center. That's a massive utility project that would put about 8 million square feet of solar panels on about 600 acres of farmland north of North Lawrence.

The lawsuit, filed by the North Lawrence Improvement Association and more than 20 businesses and area homeowners, alleges that Douglas County Commissioner Karen Willey worked behind the scenes to get her husband hired as a consultant on the solar farm project. The lawsuit also accuses her of trying to get one of her private-sector co-workers hired as a consultant. The county's attorney has denied the allegations.

==========

Kansas Flags Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Late Kansas House Speaker

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered all state flags lowered to half-staff in honor of a former Kansas House Speaker Marvin Barkis. The rural Miami County native died earlier this month at the age of 81. Barkis served in the Legislature from 1978 to 1992. He served as speaker during the 1991 legislative session. He is perhaps best remembered for leading efforts to reform school finance laws.

==========

KPR Community Spotlight: After The Harvest KC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KPR) - When fruit and vegetable growers sell their produce to grocery stores, some of it is rejected because it's not aesthetically pleasing. So, what happens to all the rejected produce? An organization called After the Harvest KC takes the still-good produce and distributes it to KC area food pantries. This month's KPR Community Spotlight shines on After the Harvest KC. KPR News Director J. Schafer spoke Executive Director Michael Watson to learn more. (Incidentally, Watson is a former basketball star for UMKC and the Boston Celtics - wow!) (Learn more.)

==========

Biden Administration Proposes New Protections for Workers in Extreme Heat

UNDATED (HPM) – The Biden Administration is proposing a new rule to protect workers from extreme heat. Harvest Public Media reports that the rule is expected to reach 36 million employees across the U.S. including agricultural workers. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S., and the proposed rule is meant to reduce heat injuries, illnesses and deaths in the workplace. Antonio De Loera of the United Farm Workers said the rule is overdue, adding that "'It's a bittersweet moment, because we know that this probably would not have happened had workers not died.'" The rule would require that employers make a heat illness and injury prevention plan including requirements for drinking water, rest breaks and control of indoor heat. Federal officials are encouraging the public to submit comments on the proposal. (Read more.)

==========

WSU Population Forecast Shows Slowing Growth in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – A new population forecast out of Wichita State University projects Kansas to see slowing growth in the next few decades before picking back up around 2050. The Kansas News Service reports that researchers expect growing diversity to contribute. Researchers say Kansas could see a new wave of population growth starting around the middle of the century. That’s driven by birth rate trends and growing racial and ethnic diversity, like an increase in Hispanic Kansans. Jonathan Norris at WSU’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research says more workforce diversity is a reason for optimism. “We would expect that to lead to some fairly significant positive outcomes for workers in terms of wages and equity that we’re seeing across races and ethnic backgrounds. It tends to promote social cohesion and social justice.” Major metro areas will see the largest population growth, but Northwest and Southeast Kansas will likely see population losses.

==========

Smoky Hill River to Flow Through Downtown Salina Once Again

UNDATED (KNS) – Downtown Salina will have a flowing river by the end of 2030 – along with trails and boat launches. The Kansas News Service reports that sixty years ago, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers protected Salina from flooding by building a channel that bypassed seven miles of the Smoky Hill River. Now the Army Corps will help Salina safely restore flow to that stretch in the downtown area – and add wetland habitat. Martha Tasker leads the project for the city of Salina. She says residents miss the river where many grew up fishing, boating and picnicking. “Many people would like to have the ability to connect with the river again and just enjoy that life again,” she explained. The U.S. Department of Transportation will help the city pay for new bridges, a boardwalk, boat launches and other amenities.

==========

