Help Wanted: KPR Is Looking for a New Statehouse Reporter

By J. Schafer
Published December 9, 2022 at 7:17 PM AKST
Kansas Public Radio Seeks Kansas Statehouse Bureau Chief To Join KPR's Award-Winning Team

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) -

Kansas Public Radio, located at the University of Kansas, is looking for a Kansas Statehouse Bureau Chief to cover all aspects of state government in Topeka for KPR and its reporting partners. This exciting position requires skill, experience and curiosity. To apply, log on to: https://employment.ku.edu/staff/23463BR. For decades, Kansas Public Radio has covered the Kansas Legislature, governor's office, various state agencies, Kansas Supreme Court and the state's congressional delegation. It's a big job. But you won't be alone. KPR partners with the Kansas News Service and its bevy of skilled reporters to provide this important coverage.

Application review began in October and will continue until a robust pool of qualified applicants is identified.  

KU is an EO/AAE. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), age, national origin, disability, genetic information or protected Veteran status. 

J. Schafer
J. Schafer is the News Director of Kansas Public Radio. He’s also the Managing Editor of the Kansas Public Radio Network, which provides news and information to other public radio stations in Kansas and Missouri.
