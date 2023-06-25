Guitarist Jim Hurst visits with Bob McWilliams and performs in the Kansas Live Performance Studio on Trail Mix
Chub Smith
Two time International Bluegrass Music Association Guitar Player of Year award winner Jim Hurst, in the KPR Performance Studio. After stints in country music with the likes of Trisha Yearwood, Jim worked with the highly esteemed Claire Lynch and Missy Raines before launching his solo career, focusing on this own songwriting.