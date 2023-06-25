© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Live Studio: Folk

Guitarist Jim Hurst visits with Bob McWilliams and performs in the Kansas Live Performance Studio on Trail Mix

By Chuck Smith
Published June 25, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT
Two time International Bluegrass Music Association Guitar Player of Year award winner Jim Hurst, in the KPR Performance Studio. After stints in country music with the likes of Trisha Yearwood, Jim worked with the highly esteemed Claire Lynch and Missy Raines before launching his solo career, focusing on this own songwriting.

Live Studio: Folk
