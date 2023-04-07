91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - April 7, 2023 (Magic in the Movies)
Published April 7, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT
On this week's Film Music Friday we're looking at magic in the movies - literally! Join us for music from films that portray magic, in all its forms, including Harry Potter, The Thief of Bagdad, The Illusionist, Doctor Strange and more.