Film Music Fridays

January 27, 2023 - Sword and Sandal Movies

Published January 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST
Sword and sandal films

Sword-and-sandal films are historical epics set in ancient times, generally – but not exclusively – ancient Greece and Rome. Sometimes they’re Biblical epics, other times they’re inspired by mythology. This week on Film Music Friday we're hearing themes from classic sword-and-sandal movies, including Ben Hur, Spartacus, Clash of the Titans, 300 and more.

