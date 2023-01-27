January 27, 2023 - Sword and Sandal Movies

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Sword-and-sandal films are historical epics set in ancient times, generally – but not exclusively – ancient Greece and Rome. Sometimes they’re Biblical epics, other times they’re inspired by mythology. This week on Film Music Friday we're hearing themes from classic sword-and-sandal movies, including Ben Hur, Spartacus, Clash of the Titans, 300 and more.