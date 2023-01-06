Film Music Friday - January 6, 2023 (John Wayne)

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
John Wayne it arguably the most popular film star of the 20th century, and on this week's Film Music Friday we'll hear some of the memorable themes composed for his films. Among others, you'll hear music from Red River, Rio Bravo, The High and the Mighty, The Alamo, True Grit and more.