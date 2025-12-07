KU Pianist Jair Zacarias performs in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio December 4, 2025
Host Destiny Mermagen visits with KU piano student Jair Zacarias and instructor Priscila Navarro. Jair played Liszt's Reminiscences de Norma and spoke of his winning the KU piano concerto competition and how he will soon be rehearsing for an engagement with the KU Symphony and appearing next year.
Also, a little bit of talk about KU Piano Day 88th day of year March 28 and 29th with David Allen Wehr and the KU, Latin America Music Festival in March.