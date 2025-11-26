Topeka Symphony Soloist Hannah Ocena plays the flute for Cordelia Brown and conductor Kyle Wiley Pickett in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio November 21, 2025

Hailed by the New York Times as possessing “rich tone and deft technique," Hannah Porter Occeña is Assistant Professor of Flute at the University of Northern Iowa and Principal Flutist of the Topeka Symphony Orchestra (Topeka, KS) and Colorado MahlerFest Orchestra (Boulder, CO). Committed to the rich heritage and new horizons of the repertoire, Hannah is active as a performer of brand new works, forgotten gems, and standards of the repertoire, and she strives to serve the widest possible audience in her performance. When not performing or teaching, Hannah enjoys distance running and spending time with her husband and their four children. - The Flute View

See Hannah's performance video on KPR's YouTube channel at the link below.

https://youtu.be/5xzUmCZK0Bk

https://www.hannahoccena.com/