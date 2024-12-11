The Lawrence Civic Choir previews selections in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio December 10, 2024 to be performed in an upcoming concert December 14, 2024.

Under the direction of Steve Eubank and the piano accompaniment of Dr. Geoffrey Wilckens, the Lawrence Civic Choir was hosted by KPR's Kaye McEntyre in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance. They previewed six songs they will sing at a concert at the United Methodist church at 946 Vermont in Lawrence, Kansas at 7:30. The 80 member group has singers ranging in age from 17 to 90 and is celebrating their 50th year. They are also preparing for an appearance at the Lied Center on April 6th where they will perform the Brahm's Requiem.

https://www.lawrencecivicchoir.com/