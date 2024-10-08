Artistic Director and Conductor of the Lawrence Community Orchestra Rachel Dirks presents soloist Heidi Gluck, who performs with the orchestra in concert Oct. 5, 2024

Artistic Director and Conductor Rachel Dirks opens the season with Voices of Women. This unique program features women composers and guest artists singer/songwriter Heidi Gluck. Artists from the Boys and Girls Club will share pictures demonstrating what they love about Lawrence in a special exhibit. Our partner Willow Domestic Violence Center will share their mission and how they impact our community. The orchestral arrangments of Heidi's songs are by Alan and Andrew Bell. Also performed at the concert, pieces by Florence Price, Dr. Ingrid Stölzel and Dr. Alyssa Morris.