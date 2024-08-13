Lawrence Opera Theater visits the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio to preview several upcoming engagements. July 8, 2024

Lawrence Opera Theater director and tenor Hugo Vera sang a selection himself and brought 13 other singers plus pianist Carmen Ching to perform excerpts from Mozart's Don Giovanni, Gilbert and Sullivan's Trial By Jury, Vivaldi's Arsilda Queen of Ponto and a contemporary work by Adam Gorb and Ben Kaye called A Path to Heaven. The parking lot was full! Cordelia Brown hosted. Their upcoming performances are as follows:

“The Path to Heaven” at Lawrence Jewish Community Congregation on August 11, 2024

“Angels and Demons” featuring the comedic gem “Trial by Jury” at Theatre Lawrence on August 15, 2024.

“Heroes and Villains” featuring the comedic brilliance of “Trial by Jury” at Theatre Lawrence on August 17, 2024.

Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” at Theatre Lawrence on August 16 and 18, 2024.

Find out about tickets and livestreams at:

https://lawrenceopera.org/current-season/