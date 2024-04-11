Faculty members of Washburn University performed in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio April 9, 2024.

The Eder-Tan Duo will be performing a concert of violin/piano duo sonatas by Beethoven and Ravel on Saturday, 4:00pm, April 13th, 2024 at White Concert Hall on the campus of Washburn University. The concert is free and open to the public. KPR's own Cordelia Brown hosted a preview of their upcoming appearance AND turned pages for Dr. Tan. Hungarian violinist Zsolt Eder has established himself as a versatile and engaging performer and teacher. He is the newly appointed Professor of Violin and Viola at Washburn University and has been Concertmaster of the Topeka Symphony Orchestra since 2011. Lucy Tan is the Director of Keyboard Studies at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas where she teaches applied piano and a number of keyboard courses. Dr. Tan’s past students have won high marks in piano festivals and competitions, and have been accepted into acclaimed universities and graduate programs.

https://www.washburn.edu/our-faculty/lucy-tan

https://www.zsolteder.com/