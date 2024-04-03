© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live Studio: Classical

Pianist Jon Nakamatsu visited the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio on the eve of his appearance with the Topeka Symphony Orchestra March 29, 2024

Published April 3, 2024 at 3:25 AM CDT
1 of 5  — Stills/PXL_20240329_155532874.00_10_05_26.Still003.jpg
2 of 5  — Stills/PXL_20240329_155532874.00_09_13_07.Still001.jpg
3 of 5  — Stills/PXL_20240329_155532874.00_12_00_26.Still004.jpg
4 of 5  — Stills/PXL_20240329_155532874.00_21_23_05.Still005.jpg
5 of 5  — Stills/PXL_20240329_155532874.00_09_37_17.Still002.jpg

Pianist Jon Nakamatsu visited the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio on the eve of his appearance with the Topeka Symphony Orchestra March 29, 2024. In 1997, Jon, a former high school science teacher, miraculously won the prestigious Van Cliburn piano completion. Soon after, he left his teaching job and has been touring and competing world wide and was named Debut Artist of the Year by National Public Radio’s Performance Today, and was featured in Reader’s Digest and profiled on CBS Sunday Morning. KPR host Cordelia Brown broadcasted Jon playing Schubert and Chopin.

https://jonnakamatsu.com/

Live Studio: Classical