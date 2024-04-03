Pianist Jon Nakamatsu visited the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio on the eve of his appearance with the Topeka Symphony Orchestra March 29, 2024. In 1997, Jon, a former high school science teacher, miraculously won the prestigious Van Cliburn piano completion. Soon after, he left his teaching job and has been touring and competing world wide and was named Debut Artist of the Year by National Public Radio’s Performance Today, and was featured in Reader’s Digest and profiled on CBS Sunday Morning. KPR host Cordelia Brown broadcasted Jon playing Schubert and Chopin.

https://jonnakamatsu.com/