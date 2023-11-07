Tango Party Tunes with Cucharada

On November 2, Morning Classical host Cordelia Brown welcomed two members of local Spanish-music group Cucharada to the KPR Live Performance Studio. The pair highlighted music that was to be played during the upcoming KPR Prohibition Party - an evening of jazz and tango-style music from the 1930s - presented by Inwrought Music.

Guy Montes, flute, and Sean Mawhirter, guitar, are just two members of the group Cucharada. Founded originally as a duo, the group has galvanized a collection of artists looking to bring live tango music to the Midwest. Now, having added Adam Galblum on violin and Johnny Hamil on bass, they have found themselves able to take on a range of audiences and venues. With an aim to pursue the canon that is synonymous with Argentina, they intend on being true to the aesthetic while carving out their own interpretations. Some of it is time-tested material while other selections are culled from more recent "Nuevo-Tango" acts. All of it is distilled through a conception of what just a few people can do with a broad palette at hand. With a steady base of people interested in, listening to, and moving along with the dance forms, Cucharada continues to seek out its own space within the enduring legacy of tango.

Biography courtesy of the artists.

