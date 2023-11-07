© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Live Studio: Classical

Tango Party Tunes with Cucharada

Published November 7, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST
Guy Montes (left) and Sean Mawhirter warm up in the KPR Live Performance Studio ahead of their live broadcast on November 2.
Chuck Smith
Kansas Public Radio
Guy Montes (left) and Sean Mawhirter warm up in the KPR Live Performance Studio ahead of their live broadcast on November 2.

On November 2, Morning Classical host Cordelia Brown welcomed two members of local Spanish-music group Cucharada to the KPR Live Performance Studio. The pair highlighted music that was to be played during the upcoming KPR Prohibition Party - an evening of jazz and tango-style music from the 1930s - presented by Inwrought Music.

Guy Montes, flute, and Sean Mawhirter, guitar, are just two members of the group Cucharada. Founded originally as a duo, the group has galvanized a collection of artists looking to bring live tango music to the Midwest. Now, having added Adam Galblum on violin and Johnny Hamil on bass, they have found themselves able to take on a range of audiences and venues. With an aim to pursue the canon that is synonymous with Argentina, they intend on being true to the aesthetic while carving out their own interpretations. Some of it is time-tested material while other selections are culled from more recent "Nuevo-Tango" acts. All of it is distilled through a conception of what just a few people can do with a broad palette at hand. With a steady base of people interested in, listening to, and moving along with the dance forms, Cucharada continues to seek out its own space within the enduring legacy of tango.

Biography courtesy of the artists.

Check out more of Cucharada's Live Studio performance in the video below.

Additional content from the KPR Live Performance Studio is available on our YouTube channel.

