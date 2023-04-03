© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Peter Miyamoto, pianist, visited the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio, March 31, 2023.

Published April 3, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT
Award-winning pianist Peter Miyamoto teaches at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. He was the featured soloist with the Topeka Symphony at White Concert Hall at Washburn University on Saturday April 1, 2023.
Topeka Symphony Conductor Kyle Wiley Pickett and his wife Alice Wiley Pickett have written a stage play called Love Triangle, about the relationship between Robert and Clara Schumann and a young Johannes Brahms. It's not what you think!
Peter plays Clara and Robert Schumann stuff and Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in A Major, Op 118, No. 2

Live Studio: Classical