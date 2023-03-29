© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

The Mid-America Performing Arts Alliance - MAPAA - visited the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio, Friday, March 24, 2023

Published March 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT
MAPAA, Mid America Performing Arts Alliance, gave concerts this past weekend at Village Presbyterian Church and Swarthout Recital Hall of Schubert and Brahms Piano Quintets. They played live in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio on Friday morning March 24th and gave us a taste of their concert. Present were violinist Christina Bouey, violinist Stephanie Chase, violist Paul Neubauer, cellist Jesse Henkensiefken, cellist Daniel Veis, and pianist Tatiana Tessman. Featured was a scorching performance by Paul Neubauer of an anonymous gypsy folk song on his viola, and Christina Bouey played Offenbach’s Can Can.

https://www.mapaa.org/

