Members of the Mid America Performing Arts Alliance visited the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio March 10, 2023 promoting their upcoming concerts.

Published March 15, 2023 at 3:55 AM CDT
Members of the Mid America Performing Arts Alliance visited the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio promoting their upcoming concerts. The ensemble was Mike Gordon, flute, Leonid Schukaev, cello, Jesse Henkensiefken, cello and Tatiana Tessman, piano. They recently performed Schubert’s Quintet in C Major and Brahms’ Quintet in F Minor, Louise Farrenc’s Flute Trio Op. 45 and Carl Maria von Weber’s Flute Trio in G minor at Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church in North Kansas City, Mo. MAPAA’s next performance will be concerts at Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village, KS and at Swarthout Hall at Kansas University in Lawrence, KS on March 24 and 25 respectively. 7:00 pm.

https://www.mapaa.org/
https://www.villagepres.org/music.html

