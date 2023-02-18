© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Chaeyoung Park visits the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio February 17, 2023.

Published February 18, 2023 at 6:10 AM CST
Pianist Chaeyoung Park has grown up in Lawrence, finished her Juilliard education, and she's having a Lied Center Pavilion concert Sunday afternoon, 2:00 pm, Feb 19, 2023. A longtime student of KU Piano Professor Jack Winerock, we have featured Chaeyoung Park many times over the years. We are excited to have had her back Friday, February 17, 2023 to play a bit and tell us all about her upcoming concert.

https://www.chaeyoungparkpiano.com/

Lied Center of Kansas

