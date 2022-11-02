Featured soloists with the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio November 1, 2022

Violist Ilkhom Mukhiddinov and pianist Ilya Shmukler performed in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio. They are featured soloists from the Park University International Center for Music. Kansas City Chamber Orchestra founder Bruce Sorrell was on hand. The Kansas City Chamber Orchestra is giving a concert Friday night, November 4, at St Mary's Episcopal Church in downtown Kansas City at 7:30 p.m. https://www.kcchamberorchestra.org/

"Join the KC Chamber Orchestra as we feature two amazing award-winning soloists from Park University International Center for Music with the orchestra in a great Mozart concerto and thrilling Paganini, all under the direction of Maestro Bruce Sorrell – a triple virtuoso threat!" Experience Van Cliburn Finalist Ilya Schmukler’s artistry in his winning Mozart Concerto before he is presented at Carnegie Hall this December… and feel the emotion and virtuosity of Paganini performed by incredible violinist Ilkhom Mukhiddinov -- all in a stunning candlelight performance!"