newEar in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio October 13, 2022
Kansas City's contemporary chamber music ensemble newEar will open their season Oct. 15-16
with concerts at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church 4501 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO 64111
In their 30th year, with two things to celebrate - 30 performances over the course of the year, and all of the
main stage shows will feature local or local connected composers. Members of the string section come
in to play a few listener friendly pieces. Sascha Groschang, cellist; Boris Vayner, KU's viola professor; and Zsolt Eder, violin.