newEar in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio October 13, 2022

By Chub
Published October 15, 2022 at 12:57 AM CDT

Kansas City's contemporary chamber music ensemble newEar will open their season Oct. 15-16

with concerts at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church 4501 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO 64111

https://www.newear.org/

In their 30th year, with two things to celebrate - 30 performances over the course of the year, and all of the

main stage shows will feature local or local connected composers.  Members of the string section come

in to play a few listener friendly pieces.   Sascha Groschang, cellist;  Boris Vayner, KU's viola professor;  and Zsolt Eder, violin. 

