Kansas City's 'Friends of Chamber Music' are opening their season September 30, at 8 p.m., Yardley Hall at the Midwest Trust Center at JCCC, with the Verona String Quartet. Join us to hear them play a taste of what's in store at the concert, as well as learning about the upcoming season. They played Beethoven and Dvorak for the Kansas Public Radio listening area. http://www.veronaquartet.com/