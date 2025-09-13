© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Retro Cocktail Hour

The Retro Cocktail Hour #1087

Published September 13, 2025 at 9:01 PM CDT
The Retro Cocktail Hour

The Retro Cocktail Hour serves up some unreleased music by Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass, along with the "Steve and Eydie of jazz", Frank Sinatra's favorite drummer and the exotic sounds of Bob Romeo's Jungle Sextet and the jetsetter jazz of Nutty.

Retro Cocktail Hour
Latest Episodes