91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
The Retro Cocktail Fall Fanfare Special - September 7, 2024
Published September 7, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
For our pledge week special, The Retro Cocktail Hour rolls out some classics, including Exotica Suite by the Si Zentner Orchestra and Martin Denny; Sounds of Exotic Island by the Surfmen; Henry Mancini's Mr. Lucky; and Pet Sounds by the Beach Boys.