The Retro Cocktail Hour #1037 - July 20, 2024

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
This week's Retro Cocktail Hour features some percussion in hi-fi, plus the exotic sounds of Jack "Mr. Bongo" Costanzo, Ixtahuele and L'Exotighost. Also, a Mexican dance band plays James Brown's I Got You (I Feel Good) and Yma Sumac has music for headhunters.