The Retro Cocktail Hour #1036 - July 13, 2024

On this week's Retro Cocktail Hour, Darrell Brogdon chats with Janet Borgerson and Jonathan Schroeder, authors of Designed for Success: Better Living and Self Improvement with Midcentury Instructional Records. Also, there's music by the Hawaiian Spotlighters, the Fabulous Pink Flamingos, Cal Tjader, Nelson Riddle and more.