Retro Cocktail Hour

The Retro Cocktail Hour #1031 - June 8, 2024

Published June 8, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
The Retro Cocktail Hour

On this week's Retro Cocktail Hour, we'll preview new releases by Ixtahuele and Mr. Moai & the Tikiheads. Also, the twist goes Latin, Johnny Aloha sings Katy Perry plus tunes by the Hollywood Film Noirchestra, Henry Mancini and the Mary Kaye Trio.

