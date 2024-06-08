The Retro Cocktail Hour #1031 - June 8, 2024

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
On this week's Retro Cocktail Hour, we'll preview new releases by Ixtahuele and Mr. Moai & the Tikiheads. Also, the twist goes Latin, Johnny Aloha sings Katy Perry plus tunes by the Hollywood Film Noirchestra, Henry Mancini and the Mary Kaye Trio.