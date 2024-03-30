91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
The Retro Cocktail Hour #969 - March 30, 2024 (rebroadcast)
Published March 30, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
This week's Retro Cocktail Hour features a tune inspired by our Underground Martini Bunker, performed by Lawrence's own With a Twist. Also - Mr. Ho's Orchestrotica with the sights and sounds of Esquivel, Les Baxter's Jungle Jazz and the New Rhythm Orchestra of Cuba!