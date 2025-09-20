© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Live at Green Lady Lounge

Live at Green Lady Lounge: Alex Abramovitz and his Swingin' KC Jazz Band

Published September 20, 2025 at 7:01 PM CDT
Alex Abramovitz and his Swingin' KC Jazz Band
Brian Turner

Alex Abramovitz and his Swingin' KC Jazz Band honor the great Count Basie at KC's Black Dolphin Lounge (located right next door to the Green Lady Lounge), with tunes by Basie, Earl Hines, Charlie Parker and more.

