Live at Green Lady Lounge - The Hopper-Shirley Quartet (July 12, 2025)

Published July 12, 2025 at 7:01 PM CDT
Hopper-Shirley Quartet
Brian Turner

This week on Live at Green Lady Lounge, we're headed next door to the Black Dolphin Lounge for a set with the Hopper-Shirley Quartet. Guitarists Matt Hopper and Jeff Shirley lead their own bands individually, but they're teamed up this week for an hour of original KC jazz.

