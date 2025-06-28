91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Live at Green Lady Lounge - Ken Lovern's OJT (June 28, 2025)
Published June 28, 2025 at 7:00 PM CDT
Ken Lovern's Organ Jazz Trio is in the spotlight on this week's Live at Green Lady. The band plays some original tunes, including "Nice and Easy" and "Dreamanova", plus a couple of debuts - Brian Baggett's "Electric Cadillac" and Ken Lovern's "Martini Shaker Samba", inspired by KPR's Retro Cocktail Hour.