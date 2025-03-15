91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Live at Green Lady Lounge - The Sam Platt Trio (March 15, 2025)
Published March 15, 2025 at 7:01 PM CDT
Drummer Sam Platt leads his trio through a set of Kansas City originals, live at the Orion Room, located just downstairs from the Green Lady Lounge. Besides Sam at the drums, you'll hear Brian Ward at the Hammond organ and saxophonist Doug Talley.