© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live at Green Lady Lounge

Live at Green Lady Lounge - The Sam Platt Trio (March 15, 2025)

Published March 15, 2025 at 7:01 PM CDT
Sam Platt Trio
Brian Turner

Drummer Sam Platt leads his trio through a set of Kansas City originals, live at the Orion Room, located just downstairs from the Green Lady Lounge. Besides Sam at the drums, you'll hear Brian Ward at the Hammond organ and saxophonist Doug Talley.

Live at Green Lady Lounge
Latest Episodes