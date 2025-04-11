Film Music Friday - April 11, 2025 (Alex North)

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Oscar-winning composer Alex North wrote for all kinds of films, and on tonight's Film Music Friday, we'll hear some of his work on A Streetcar Named Desire, Cleopatra, Spartacus and The Bad Seed, plus North's rejected score for 2001: A Space Oddysey.