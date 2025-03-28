91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - March 28, 2025 (Music by Danny Elfman)
Published March 28, 2025 at 9:00 PM CDT
Danny Elfman was a rock musician and ardent film fan but eventually found himself composing music for feature films. This week on Film Music Friday we'll listen to some of his classic scores for such films as Batman, Edward Scissorhands and Midnight Run.