Film Music Friday - March 1, 2024 (King of the B's: Albert Glasser)

Published March 1, 2024 at 9:01 PM CST
Albert Glasser

Composer Albert Glasser spent nearly his entire career creating music for B-movies, including low-budget epics like Invasion U.S.A., The Amazing Colossal Man, The Boy and the Pirates and Earth vs. The Spider, among others. On this edition of Film Music Friday, we're hearing music composed by Albert Glasser in the 1950's and early '60s.

