On this edition of Conversations Beth Leipholtz talks with host Dan Skinner about "The ABCs of Inclusion." Beth Leipholtz is an inclusion-and-accessibility advocate who believes in creating a more accepting world for our children. As the hearing mother of a deaf child, Beth is raising her son, Cooper, bilingually in both hearing and Deaf cultures. She shares her parenting journey on TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, where she has built a community of more than two million people around disability inclusion.