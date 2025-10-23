On this edition of Conversations Michael Regina talks with host Dan Skinner about "Deepwater Creek" a middle-grade horror graphic novel. The story is about two brothers on their friends who discover a monster lurking in Deepwater Creek during a fishing trip. When the adults don't believe them, they return to Deepwater Creek to prove that the creature exists. Michael Regina is the author and illustrator of four previous graphic novels, including “The Sleepover” and the “Adamsville” Trilogy.