Conversations

"Deepwater Creek"

By Dan Skinner
Published October 23, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations Michael Regina talks with host Dan Skinner about "Deepwater Creek" a middle-grade horror graphic novel. The story is about two brothers on their friends who discover a monster lurking in Deepwater Creek during a fishing trip. When the adults don't believe them, they return to Deepwater Creek to prove that the creature exists. Michael Regina is the author and illustrator of four previous graphic novels, including “The Sleepover” and the “Adamsville” Trilogy.

Conversations FictionGraphic NovelMiddle Grade Fiction
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
