On this edition of Conversations, Alex Hutchinson talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Explorer’s Gene – Why We Seek Big Challenges, New Flavors, and the Blank Spots on the Map.” Hutchinson is the New York Times bestselling author of “Endure,” a longtime columnist for “Outside” covering the science of endurance, and a National Magazine Award–winning journalist who has contributed to the “New York Times,” “The New Yorker,” and other publications.