Conversations

“The Explorer’s Gene – Why We Seek Big Challenges, New Flavors, and the Blank Spots on the Map”

By Dan Skinner
Published May 8, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Alex Hutchinson talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Explorer’s Gene – Why We Seek Big Challenges, New Flavors, and the Blank Spots on the Map.” Hutchinson is the New York Times bestselling author of “Endure,” a longtime columnist for “Outside” covering the science of endurance, and a National Magazine Award–winning journalist who has contributed to the “New York Times,” “The New Yorker,” and other publications.

Conversations Non-FictionExploration
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
