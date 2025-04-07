© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"The Oligarch's Daughter" - A Love Story, A Conspiracy, and a Reluctant Spy

By Dan Skinner
Published April 7, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Joseph Finder talks with host Dan Skinner about "The Oligarch's Daughter." When an regular American guy falls in love with a beautiful Russian artist, he only later learns that she is the daughter of an oligarch. When the U.S. government forces him to spy on her family, things eventually go wrong, and he ends up on the run. Can he unravel a high-level conspiracy in time to save his life? Finder is the “New York Times” bestselling author of sixteen suspense novels, including “House on Fire,” “The Fixer,” and “Suspicion.” Two of his novels have been adapted into major motion pictures, and four more have won the industry’s top best novel awards.

Tags
Conversations FictionSuspense
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
