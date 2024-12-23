On this edition of Conversations, Jessica Gee talks with host Dan Skinner about National Geographic's “Bucket List Family Travel: Share the World with Your Kids on 50 Adventures of a Lifetime.” Gee began the popular YouTube channel, “The Bucket List Family,” with her husband after planning to travel the world for 5 months with their two young children. 5 yrs and another son later they have visited 90 countries around the world, have 3 million Instagram followers and 1.5 million YouTube subscribers.