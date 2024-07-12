On this edition of Conversations, Lucy Antek Johnson talks with host Dan Skinner about the revised edition of “This Was Toscanini: The Maestro, My Father, and Me” and a new audio book version. Johnson’s professional life was spent in entertainment working for NBC and CBS. She is the daughter of Samuel Antek. For 17 years her father was in the first violin section of the NBC Orchestra under the direction of famed conductor Arturo Toscanini. Her father wrote the first edition of “This Was Toscanini,” which was published in 1963, and now his daughter Lucy, has created a new and expanded version of the book, adding her insights and reflections.

