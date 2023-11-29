© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

The "Shiver-by-the-Sea" Series is a Fun Nod to Classic Monster Movies

By Dan Skinner
Published November 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Erin Dionne talks with host Dan Skinner about her new "Shiver-by-the-Sea" chapter book series for 7-9 year olds. The first two books in the series are “Bella and the Vampire” and “The Were-Woof.” The series contains fun nods to classic monster movies from the 1950s and 60s. Dionne is the author of the Edgar Award-nominated “Moxie and the Art of Rule Breaking” as well as several picture books and middle grade and tween novels.

Conversations
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes