The "Shiver-by-the-Sea" Series is a Fun Nod to Classic Monster Movies

On this edition of Conversations, Erin Dionne talks with host Dan Skinner about her new "Shiver-by-the-Sea" chapter book series for 7-9 year olds. The first two books in the series are “Bella and the Vampire” and “The Were-Woof.” The series contains fun nods to classic monster movies from the 1950s and 60s. Dionne is the author of the Edgar Award-nominated “Moxie and the Art of Rule Breaking” as well as several picture books and middle grade and tween novels.

