© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

“Kitchen Gear: The Ultimate Owner’s Manual” from America's Test Kitchen

Published November 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Hannah Crowley talks with host Dan Skinner about “Kitchen Gear: The Ultimate Owner’s Manual,” which she co-authored with Lisa McManus. Crowley is an executive editor for America’s Test Kitchen Reviews and cohost of “Gear Heads” on YouTube. She has written about and reviewed kitchen equipment and ingredients for more than a decade and is passionate about helping people spend their money wisely.

Tags
Conversations Non-FictionCookingCookbook
Latest Episodes