“Kitchen Gear: The Ultimate Owner’s Manual” from America's Test Kitchen
On this edition of Conversations, Hannah Crowley talks with host Dan Skinner about “Kitchen Gear: The Ultimate Owner’s Manual,” which she co-authored with Lisa McManus. Crowley is an executive editor for America’s Test Kitchen Reviews and cohost of “Gear Heads” on YouTube. She has written about and reviewed kitchen equipment and ingredients for more than a decade and is passionate about helping people spend their money wisely.