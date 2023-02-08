© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

"The Devil's Ransom," a Pike Logan Novel, by Brad Taylor

By Dan Skinner
Published February 8, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
On this edition of Conversations, Brad Taylor talks with host Dan Skinner about his latest novel, “The Devil’s Ransom.” The novel is the 17th to feature the character Pike Logan. Taylor, Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.), is a 21-year veteran of the U.S. Army Infantry and Special Forces, including eight years with the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment – Delta, popularly known as Delta Force. Taylor retired in 2010 after serving more than two decades and participating in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, as well as classified operations around the globe. His final military post was as assistant professor of military science at The Citadel. Brad has written sixteen New York Times bestsellers and is a security consultant on asymmetric threats for various agencies.

