"Stories & Heart" by Sharon Price John - The Power of Personal Stories

On this edition of Conversations, Sharon Price John talks with host Dan Skinner about her book, “Stories & Heart – Unlock the Power of Personal Stories to Create a Life You Love.” Sharon Price John has served as president and CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. since 2013. She led the turning around and redefining of the company while navigating the “retail apocalypse”—and, more recently, a global pandemic—to deliver the most profitable year in the company’s history in 2021.