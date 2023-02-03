© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

"Stories & Heart" by Sharon Price John - The Power of Personal Stories

By Dan Skinner
Published February 3, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
Stories and Heart.jpg

On this edition of Conversations, Sharon Price John talks with host Dan Skinner about her book, “Stories & Heart – Unlock the Power of Personal Stories to Create a Life You Love.” Sharon Price John has served as president and CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. since 2013. She led the turning around and redefining of the company while navigating the “retail apocalypse”—and, more recently, a global pandemic—to deliver the most profitable year in the company’s history in 2021.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
