Shooting at ICE detention facility in Dallas kills 2 detainees, injures 1 other

Updated September 24, 2025 at 1:09 PM CDT

Federal authorities say a shooting Wednesday morning at an ICE immigration detention facility in Dallas was an "act of targeted violence" and "an attack" against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Department of Homeland Security said a gunman fired at the ICE building "indiscriminately" and at a "van in the sallyport where the victims" were hit. Two detainees were killed and a third was hospitalized. Authorities say the suspect died of a "a self-inflicted gun shot wound."

The agency released two images showing a bullet hole in an exterior window of the Dallas facility and another in an interior display housing the American flag. DHS described the shooting as "an attack on ICE law enforcement."

Speaking during a news conference with politicians and authorities, Joe Rothrock, the FBI special agent in Dallas, said "early evidence" suggests the suspected shooter was "anti-ICE in nature," due to writings found on bullet casings near the gunman.

On X, FBI Director Kash Patel posted a picture of five unspent bullet casings with one engraved with the words, "ANTI ICE." Patel's post said, "These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off. We are only miles from Prarieland Texas where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers."

Julio Cortez / AP / AP Law enforcement agents look around the roof of an apartment building near the scene of a shooting at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Dallas on Wednesday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the attack would not change his state's strict immigration crackdown. "We will not let this cowardly attack impede our efforts to secure the border, enforce immigration law, and ensure law and order," Abbott said in a statement.

Rothrock said no members of law enforcement were hurt during this attack. During the news conference, officials provided few details into the circumstances into the shooting. In an earlier statement, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said, "ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop."

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson pleaded for people to be patient as the investigation continues. "Let's remain calm and let our law enforcement partners, our police department do their job," he said. "This is an active investigation. There are still a lot of unanswered questions."

Several officials, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, said "politically motivated violence" needs to stop. "Your opponents are not Nazis," Cruz said. "Divisive rhetoric has real consequences."

This is a breaking news story. Some things reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

Copyright 2025 NPR