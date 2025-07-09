© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Celine Song had too much fun as a matchmaker

By Rachel Martin
Published July 9, 2025 at 2:44 PM CDT

A note from Wild Card host Rachel Martin: Everything moves so fast now. We speed through our social media feeds, and our phones are filled with 20-second video clips. Even the pace and dialogue in films can feel rapid-fire.

That's why Celine Song's films feel countercultural. They force the viewer to just slow down and linger in profound moments between characters. Like the power of a long silence or a gaze that says more than dialogue could.

Song is a writer and director who understands that emotional intimacy is just as important as a good story. And that comes through in both her debut feature, Past Lives, and her new film, Materialists, which draws from her short stint as a professional matchmaker.

Copyright 2025 NPR

NPR News
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, and a founding host of NPR's award-winning morning news podcast Up First. Martin's interviews take listeners behind the headlines to understand the people at the center of those stories.